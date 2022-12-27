Elijah Mitchell could return to practice later this week, play in Week 18

The 49ers have only one short-term injured reserve designation remaining for this season. They have running back Elijah Mitchell and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway as options.

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday that “odds are” that the activation will go to Mitchell.

Mitchell, according to Shanahan, is “making real good progress” as the running back works his way back from a torn medical collateral ligament in his left knee.

“He’s getting much closer to returning, too,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Mitchell went on injured reserve Dec. 3, his second stint on the list. He injured his knee in the season opener and missed seven games before returning Nov. 12.

The 49ers could open Mitchell’s 21-day practice window late this week, and though he won’t play Sunday, Mitchell could return to game action in Week 18.

“He’s healing up,” Shanahan added. “He’s had no setbacks. He’s doing well, so we’ll see if he’s available next week for us.”

In four games this season, Mitchell has 43 touches for 231 yards.

