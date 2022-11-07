What Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair returning to practice means for 49ers

What 49ers opening practice windows means for Mitchell, Al-Shaair originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers took the first step Monday toward getting some of their injured players back in action.

The club opened the practice windows for running back Elijah Mitchell, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair off injured reserve.

Each player was placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Michell has been out since the opening game of the regular season against the Chicago Bears. Al-Shaair was sidelined in Week 3, while McKivitz sustained his injury while starting for Trent Williams at left tackle against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

Also, the 49ers signed wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to the practice squad and released tight end Troy Fumagalli.

Sharpe has appeared in 66 games (36 starts) and has 117 receptions for 1,397 yards and eight touchdowns in his six-year career with Tennessee, Minnesota and Atlanta.

Mitchell led the 49ers in rushing last season 963 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season while playing in 11 games. He averaged 4.7 yards per rushing attempt.

He also led the team with 169 yards rushing in three postseason games despite seeing his average fall to 3.1 yards per carry.

With the recent addition of Christian McCaffrey in a trade from Carolina, Mitchell is likely to see a dramatic reduction in playing time upon his return.

The 49ers can activate Mitchell, McKivitz and Al-Shaair to the team’s 53-man roster at any point over the next 21 days.

Mitchell told NBC Sports Bay Area last week that he expects to be available to play in the 49ers’ Week 10 game Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium.

