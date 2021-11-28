The 49ers will have running back Elijah Mitchell, who was listed as questionable with a finger injury. Mitchell is not among the team’s inactives for today’s game against the Vikings.

The 49ers already had ruled out running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle).

Their other inactives are defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf), offensive lineman Colton McKivitz and defensive end Jordan Willis.

The Vikings’ inactives are quarterback Kellen Mond, receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, cornerback Harrison Hand, linebacker Chazz Surratt, cornerback Camryn Bynum (ankle) and offensive guard Wyatt Davis (ankle).

Elijah Mitchell is active for 49ers vs. Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk