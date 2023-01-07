Elijah Mitchell activated off 49ers injured reserve ahead of Cardinals clash

49ers activate Mitchell off IR ahead of clash vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Running back Elijah Mitchell on Saturday officially become the eighth and final 49ers player to be activated off of the team's injured reserve list this season.

Mitchell is expected to be in uniform on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals in the regular-season finale at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers also elevated veteran cornerback Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins and defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour from the practice squad to be available to play against the Cardinals.

Mitchell sustained a knee injury in the 49ers’ Nov. 27 game against the New Orleans Saints to land him on IR for the second time this season.

In four games (one start) this season, Mitchell has 224 yards rushing on 40 attempts for a 5.6-yard average. He also has three catches for seven yards.

Mitchell was the 49ers’ leading rusher last season as a rookie, gaining 963 yards in just 11 games.

Veteran running back Christian McCaffrey, whom the 49ers acquired in an Oct. 21 trade from the Carolina Panthers, is the 49ers’ sixth different leading rusher in six seasons with Kyle Shanahan as coach.

McCaffrey leads the 49ers 706 yards rushing and six touchdowns, while adding 49 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.

Mitchell and McCaffrey are expected to see action Sunday, when the 49ers wrap up the regular season against the Cardinals. Rookies Jordan Mason and Ty Davis-Price are the other running backs on the 49ers’ active roster.

The 49ers waived veteran defensive tackle Akeem Spence on Wednesday to open the roster spot for Mitchell.

Jenkins is likely to see action on special teams with backup cornerback Ambry Thomas ruled out with an ankle injury.

Jenkins has played in 143 games with 138 starts in his 11-year NFL career. He played 14 snaps on defense and 14 on special teams in the 49ers’ division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.

Dwumfour will make his second appearance of the season for the 49ers. He played 22 snaps in the 49ers’ Week 16 victory over the Washington Commanders.

