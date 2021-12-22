If the 49ers are going to defeat the Titans on a short week, they’ll have to do it without Elijah Mitchell.

The rookie running back will officially miss another game, as San Francisco has ruled him out for Thursday’s Week 16 matchup.

Mitchell has been out since suffering a knee injury against the Seahawks in Week 13. A sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, Mitchell leads the 49ers with 759 yards rushing. He’s gone over 100 yards in four games this season.

The 49ers also ruled out linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf).

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow) is questionable for the contest.

But safety Jaquiski Tartt (ankle) does not have an injury status and is expected to play. He was listed as limited on the 49ers’ first two injury reports this week.

Elijah Mitchell out for 49ers-Titans on Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk