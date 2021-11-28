Can Elijah Mitchell, 49ers exploit Vikings' woeful run defense?

Can Mitchell, 49ers exploit Vikings' woeful run defense? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Elijah Mitchell is expected to suit up for the 49ers' critical showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium after dealing with nagging rib and finger injuries, ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning citing league sources.

The Vikings' main weakness this season has been their run defense, while the 49ers' ground attack is just rounding into form after a slower start to the season. Especially with Mitchell in the lineup, we could see another 150-plus yard rushing day from the 49ers in a game with major playoff ramifications.

No team in the NFL has allowed more rushing yards per attempt (4.8) or had a worse expected points contributed by a run defense (minus-33.36) than the Vikings in 2021.

The last two weeks, Minnesota has surrendered fewer than 100 rushing yards total, but they also went against two teams with elite quarterbacks that rely much more on the passing game in the Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have topped 150 rushing yards in each of the last two games, after eclipsing the mark just once in the prior eight games.

Jeff Wilson and Trey Sermon got most of the carries in last week's blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with Mitchell inactive, but expect the rookie to see the ball early and often in a game the 49ers certainly will rely on the ground game.

Mitchell has gone over 90 yards in four of his seven appearances this season, and with Trent Williams playing like the best offensive lineman in football, there should be plenty of holes for the sixth-round draft pick to run through.

Complicating things further for Minnesota's defense is the presence of defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving him out for Sunday's game. Tomlinson has a solid 67.3 Pro Football Focus grade against the run.

With Jimmy Garoppolo playing highly efficient football, Minnesota will be forced to respect the 49ers' passing attack. That should open things up in the ground game.

If the 49ers indeed can overpower the Vikings in the trenches and rack up yards on the ground, they should roll over Minnesota and leap them in the NFC playoff hunt.

