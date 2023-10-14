Elijah Melendez scouting report: evaluating a 2025 linebacker from Florida

Elijah Melendez has a lot going for him. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Melendez is rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports composite, the No. 245 overall prospect and the No. 26 linebacker. He is the No. 31 inside linebacker in the 247Sports rankings and the 42nd-best player in the state of Florida.

Melendez has Power Five offers from Auburn, Baylor, Alabama, Miami, Florida, LSU, Auburn, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Georgia and Tennessee among others.

In eight high school games Melendez has totaled 20 tackles, 2 TFLs and 1 sack on defense. He split time of offense, collecting 100 rushing yards and one touchdown in his young career.

Strengths:

A new-age hybrid linebacker

Leaner but athletic, tall, and strong

Balanced athlete and smooth

Team captain as freshman

Excellent in space and slot

Weaknesses:

Offensive lineman can take him out of the play if they get to him

Probably needs to bulk up a little more

Needs to work on his tackle technique some

Melendez excels in space and in coverage. If he wants to be a more traditional linebacker he will need to add more core strength, but in Alex Grinch’s defense he would thrive. He could end up being an all-conference talent when it’s all said and done.

