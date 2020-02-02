Elijah Joiner hits game-winner in first game his father sees him play
In one of the most powerful moments we will see this entire college basketball season, Elijah Joiner broke down on the dais on Saturday afternoon talking about the game-winning three that he hit against No. 23 Wichita State:
POSTGAME: After hitting the game-winner to beat #23 Wichita St, Elijah joiner (@Slightwork11__) shared a moment with his father, who was watching him here in Tulsa for the 1st time. He talked about how special that moment was @TUMBasketball @FrankHaithTulsa pic.twitter.com/SgLL2D4LWh
— Jacob Tobey (@JacobRTobey) February 2, 2020
Joiner’s father was not in his life growing up. They knew who each other were, but they did not have a relationship. It wasn’t until recently that they started trying to get to know each other, to build a father-son relationship.
Saturday was the first time that Joiner knew his father was watching him play, and he happened to drop 22 points, five boards and five assists while hitting a game-winning, buzzer-beating three to beat No. 23 Wichita State and take over sole possession of first-place in the American.
Just awesome.