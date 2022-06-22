Elijah Hicks is California's 2021-22 male Tom Hansen Medal winner
California football's Elijah Hicks is the Golden Bears' 2021-22 male Tom Hansen Medal winner. Along with his excellence on the gridiron, Hicks established his own non-profit foundation, Intercept Poverty, and responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by raising nearly $70,000 through the Intercept Poverty Foundation's COVID-19 Campaign, working along with No Kid Hungry to provide financial assistance to low-income families to afford to feed their children.