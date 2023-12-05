How Elijah Griffin's 'Lineman's Dream' helped Savannah Christian reach state finals

Elijah Griffin was well known in Georgia football circles before he ever played a snap for the Savannah Christian high school football team as he received an offer from the University of Georgia as an eighth grader.

It didn't take long for the 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman to show why he is so highly regarded as he became an instant star for the Raiders as a freshman.

His status has continued to grow as Griffin is now a 5-star recruit who has been ranked at the top of his class among all positions. He has offers from a multitude of Power 5 schools including Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Clemson, South Carolina and USC.

As a sophomore, Griffin was named the All-Greater Savannah Defensive Player of the Year after putting up incredible numbers with 14.5 sacks and 82 tackles, including 30 for losses. He's continuing to dominate this season with 97 tackles, including 31 for losses, with 17.5 sacks on the year.

But on Friday night, Griffin made the play he's always dreamed about as he picked off a pass from the Carver-Columbus quarterback and rumbled 26 yards into the end zone for his first career touchdown.

Elijah Griffin with the PICK 6 @ElijahGriffin95 pic.twitter.com/jC7V9QStH9 — Isaiah Redmond52 (@IRedmond52) December 2, 2023

It was a memorable play that put SCPS up 30-6 at the half, as the Raiders would go on to win 51-26 -- punching their ticket to the state championship game.

Savannah Christian's Elijah Griffin brings down Savannah Country Day quarterback Barton Mixon during the game on Friday, September 15, 2023.

SCPS improved to 12-2 on the season and will face Cedar Grove (9-5) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 13, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

"I knew a screen play was coming because of the way the offensive linemen played it," Griffin said of his first career interception. "So I just put my foot in the ground and was able to make the interception. I kind of paused for a second when I got the ball — it almost felt unreal. But once I got going, the quarterback was the only one back there and I wasn't going to let him bring me down."

It's the first 12-win season for the Raiders since 2011, when the Raiders won their only GHSA state title in program history, going 15-0 to win the Class A title under Coach Donald Chumley.

Savannah Christian's losses this year came in a 42-21 setback against visiting Calvary Day and to Marist, in a 21-7 loss to an Eagle squad that reached the Class 6A semifinals. SCPS entered the playoffs as a No. 2 seed out of Region 3-3A and had its toughest test in the first round, when the Raiders edged visiting Peach County 48-46 in an epic four-overtime.

Savannah’s Zo Smalls takes the ball on a 2nd and one play on the one-yard line and breaks into the end zone for a touchdown in 2023 GHSA 3A Football Semifinal game Friday, December 1, 2023, against Columbus-Carver, at Otis Spencer Stadium in Columbus, Georgia. (Courtesy Columbus Ledger-Enquirer)

Since then, the Raiders have been on the road and have shown their mettle with three convincing wins — a 33-10 victory at Morgan Count, followed by a 42-21 win at Lumpkin County, then the 51-26 semifinal win at Carver Friday.

In the win over Carver, Zo Smalls racked up 214 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 31 carries behind an offensive line that seems to get better with every game. Sophomore quarterback Blaise Thomas threw for 169 yards with a scoring pass to Logan Brooking, while Kenry Wall had a rushing touchdown and a 73-yard pick six for a score.

South Carolina commit David Bucey had nine receptions for 145 yards and seven tackles. Damion Guyton had nine stops and a sack, and Jaden Miles led the squad with 11 tackles. Jamari McIvory had his seventh interception of the year

Savannah's Christian’s David Bucey drops Carver’s Kei’Mauri Mile for a one-yard loss on Carver’s first series of the 2023 GHSA 3A Football Semifinal game Friday, December 1, 2023, at Otis Spencer Stadium in Columbus, Georgia. (Courtesy Columbus Ledger-Enquirer)

"Honestly, making that touchdown and winning the game were a blessing," said Griffin, who also had eight tackles, including three for losses, and a sack against Carver. "I think a lot of people doubted that we could come this far, but now we're the last team from Savannah that's still playing, and that means a lot to us.

"We're going to take care of business this week in practice to prepare for the game, and ultimately I think we're going to win that championship ring."

