Elijah Dunham stands out among Yankees' three prospects in AFL Fall Stars Game

A trio of Yankees prospects -- OF Elijah Dunham, C Austin Wells and RHP Zach Greene -- played Saturday in the Arizona Fall League (AFL) Fall Stars Game.

Among the three, Dunham made most of an impact despite AFL West's 6-5 loss to AFL East at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Playing left field, Dunham's diving catch on a shallow fly ball by JJ Bleday robbed the eventual Fall Stars Game MVP and top Miami Marlins prospect of a leadoff single in the third inning.

A highlight-reel grab by Dunham -- the Yankees' No. 24 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline -- stood out from an 0-for-2 night at the plate.

Wells, meanwhile -- the Yankees' No. 6 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline -- suffered a strikeout in his lone plate appearance. He entered for a pinch-hit situation in the sixth.

Greene struck out Chicago Cubs prospect Andy Weber to record AFL West's final out in the ninth inning.