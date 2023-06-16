Elijah Brown shines at Elite 11 but leaves out USC in upcoming visits

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star quarterback and former USC target Elijah Brown has a big weekend in front of him in L.A.

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound signal caller is competing against 19 of the best quarterbacks in the country in the Elite 11 Finals.

Brown completed 184 of 270 throws for 2,785 yards, 31 TDs, and 4 INTs as a junior in 13 games. He added 45 rushes for 16 yards and 4 TDs in 2022.

His 2021 season was also stellar. He completed 166 of 224 attempts for 2,581 yards, 30 TDs, and 6 INTs in 12 games. He ran 37 times for 20 yards and 2 TDs.

The four star has led Mater Dei to a 29-1 record and two CIF Southern Section Division I championships and a national title.

It was reported by 247Sports on Thursday that Brown is nearing a decision, and that he could make it as soon as next week.

Brown also told Greg Biggins that he no longer plans to take an official visit to USC, and will be deciding between UCLA and Stanford, decision most recruiting analysts believe should go in Stanford’s favor.

"Everyone else, I know they're great players but I know I'm a great player as well so I'm just going to play my game and do me." 4⭐️ QB Elijah Brown speaks with @LateKickJosh ahead of the Elite 11 Finals 🏈 pic.twitter.com/BJq2Cb5EhE — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 14, 2023

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 prior to Pro Day Workout pic.twitter.com/MS32aRW1p2 — Elite11 (@Elite11) June 15, 2023

