Here are the eligible Texas A&M Aggies and projected big board for the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, and while Texas A&M had only three prospects declare for this year’s draft, it was encouraging to see all three hear their names called last weekend. Fast forward to the 2024 draft, and the volume of Aggies looking to go pro could exponentially increase.

If last year’s performance was any indication, A&M’s underwhelming 5-7 record could have potentially played a role in the likes of Devon Achane, Antonio Johnson, and Jaylon Jones slipping relative to their 2023 projected draft positions. But if the Maroon and White organize a resounding comeback season in the fall, it wouldn’t be surprising to see NFL scouts taking notice of eligible prospects.

With an eye toward the future, the Aggies have a handful of names on the offensive line, in the receiving room, and on the defense that could declare for next year’s draft. And unlike this year’s trio of prospects, there’s a chance for the Maroon and White to boast a potential first-rounder.

Below is the early big board for eligible Texas A&M prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft, including their current projected draft position according to NFL Mock Draft Database.

Center Bryce Foster (49th overall)

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster (61) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Foster appeared as a starter for the Aggies in 12 games last season and has already drawn consideration as a potential first-round selection by a handful of outlets, including 247Sports. The redshirt sophomore would be one of a handful of dual-sport prospects in the upcoming 2024 class as he’s proven to be an accomplished track and field athlete. Foster would be an enticing prospect to a number of NFL franchises after proving to be a more than capable run blocker as a true freshman.

Offenstive tackle Reuben Fatheree (83rd overall)

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II (76) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Since entering the starting lineup at right tackle in injury relief back during the 2021 season, Fatheree has started every game for the Aggies while obtaining freshman All-American honors in 2021. At 6-8, he possesses incredible size and potent footwork that should translate very well at the professional level. In 2022 he posted a run-blocking grade of 71.1 and a pass-blocking grade of 77.8 per PFF while allowing just six sacks in two seasons.

Cornerback Tony Grimes (94th overall)

Oct 8, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tony Grimes (1) tackles Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. (8) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina transfer spent three seasons with the Tar Heels and possesses a nice size (6-0, 195 lbs) and recovery speed to compete at the next level. He’s also proven to be exceptional when tackling in the open field after receiving a 75.9 and 69.3 tackling grade per PFF over the last two seasons, while recording just 15 missed tackles total over the last three years.

Cornerback Tyreek Chappell (95th overall)

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Jalen Brooks (13) cannot come up with the reception as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) defends in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Chapell was a three-star prospect (according to 247Sports’ composite) in the 2021 recruiting class and was thrust into the starting lineup last season due to injuries to the backend unit. As a result, he’s arguably become the Aggies’ best coverage corner while logging coverage grades of 69.8 and 73.2 in the last two years.

While he did log 12 missed tackles last season, he’ll have his sights set on bouncing back to the caliber he displayed during 2021 in which he missed just four total tackles all season.

Safety Demani Richardson (109th overall)

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) hits LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) after he makes the catch during the second half at Kyle Field.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Richardson had a chance to go pro in the aftermath of last season but opted to return to College Station, and there’s a great chance he can improve his stock alongside the team’s larger bounce-back season. The Aggies’ safety is hugely underrated when it comes to his coverage (69.6 average coverage grade in the last three seasons) while he’s flashed his knack for generating turnovers.

In four seasons with the Maroon and White, Richardson has logged three forced fumbles and four interceptions while converting five turnovers into four defensive touchdowns.

Offensive guard Layden Robinson (115th overall)

Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson (64) blocks against Sam Houston State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Station, Texas.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Robinson at one point was labeled as one of the top interior offensive linemen ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, but injuries ultimately hampered what could have been a promising season. It’s safe to say that he made the right choice to return to College Station this year with a great chance to illustrate his strength as a skilled run blocker (85.0 PFF grade in 2021).

Wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (142nd overall)

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) makes a one handed catch for a touchdown as LSU Tigers safety Sage Ryan (15) defends during the second half at Kyle Field.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Muhammad worked primarily in the slot last season (266 snaps) and broke out onto the season as a capable big-play weapon in the receiving game. He averaged 16.0 yards per reception last season and proved exceptionally skilled in accumulating yards after the catch (5.3 YAC/REC).

It will be interesting to see how he elevates his stock with a new offensive coordinator in Bobby Petrino, but NFL franchises will always be willing to add a dynamic big-play weapon, especially in today’s pass-heavy league.

Defensive end Shemar Turner (179th overall)

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen (88) and defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) celebrate a defensive stop against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Kyle Field.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Turner was a five-star prospect out of the 2021 class and has developed nicely during his time at College Station, recording 26 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries, three hits, and five sacks. While equipped to start in the interior line he started on the edge for the Aggies in 2022. While the talent to translate to the next level is clearly there, he’ll be a name to watch when it comes to whether he believes returning for a fourth season ultimately boosts his draft stock for the better.

Wide receiver Ainias Smith (191st overall)

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field.

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The fifth-year senior wideout returns to a stacked Aggies receiving room and his draft stock will likely be determined by how much playing time he sees on the field. His 2022 campaign ended prematurely due to injury, but he’s a proven receiver that can line up at a variety of spots on offense as well as on special teams.

NFL franchises are keen on finding versatile prospects in the draft, and if last year was any indication Smith can line up in the slot (148 snaps), backfield (27 snaps), out wide (21 snaps), and as a punt returner (22 snaps).

