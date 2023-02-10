Who is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024?
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is an exclusive club for the game’s elite players, coaches, executives and contributors.
A number of people are inducted every year, with some classes obviously looking stronger than others. Players must be retired for five years to be eligible for induction.
After the class of 2023 was announced at NFL Honors on Thursday, many fans are already looking ahead at a potentially loaded class for next year.
Here are all the candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, class of 2024:
Next year’s potential candidates include a number of qualified first-timers and returning finalists. Here are the first-time eligible candidates, who all played their final snaps in 2018, and their achievements:
Julius Peppers, DE, Panthers/Bears/Packers
Nine-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro, three-time Second-Team All-Pro, NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, 2002 Defensive Rookie of the Year, fourth-most sacks in NFL history (159.5)
Antonio Gates, TE, Chargers
Eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history (116)
Eric Berry, S, Chiefs
Five-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, 2015 Comeback Player of the Year
Haloti Ngata, DT, Ravens/Lions/Eagles
Super Bowl XLVII champion, five-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, three-time Second-Team All-Pro
Brandon Marshall, WR, Broncos/Dolphins/Bears/Jets/Giants/Seahawks/Saints
Six-time Pro Bowler, 2012 First-Team All-Pro, 2015 Second-Team All-Pro
Jamaal Charles, RB, Chiefs/Broncos/Jaguars
Four-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, 2012 Second-Team All-Pro
Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
Four-time Pro Bowler, 2018 Comeback Player of the Year
Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks
Super Bowl XLVIII champion, two-time Pro Bowler
Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers/Raiders
Super Bowl XLV champion, 2014 Pro Bowl, 2014 Second-Team All-Pro, 2016 Comeback Player of the Year
Sebastian Janikowski, K, Raiders/Seahawks
2011 Pro Bowl, 2011 Second-Team All-Pro, record for most field goals of 50+ yards in a career (58), retired tied with the record for longest field goal made (63 yards)
Kyle Williams, DT, Bills
Six-time Pro Bowler, 2010 Second-Team All-Pro
In addition to the first-timers, there are candidates who weren’t selected for induction in 2023 who could return to the ballots next year:
Darren Woodson, S, Cowboys
Three-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro
Dwight Freeney, DE, Colts/Chargers/Cardinals/Falcons/Seahawks/Lions
Super Bowl XLI champion, seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro, 2003 Second-Team All-Pro, NFL 2000s All-Decade Team
Patrick Willis, LB, 49ers
Seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time First-Team All-Pro, 2008 Second-Team All-Pro, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, 2007 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
James Harrison, LB, Steelers/Bengals/Patriots
Two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, 2008 Defensive Player of the Year
Rodney Harrison, S, Chargers/Patriots
Two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, 2004 Second-Team All-Pro
Jared Allen, DE, Chiefs/Vikings/Bears/Panthers
Five-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro, 12th-most sacks in NFL history
Devin Hester, WR/returner, Bears/Falcons/Ravens/Seahawks
Four-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro, 2011 Second-Team All-Pro, NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, most career punt return TDs (14)
Reggie Wayne, WR, Colts
Super Bowl XLI champion, six-time Pro Bowler, 2010 First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, 10th-most receptions and receiving yards in NFL history
Andre Johnson, WR, Texans/Colts/Titans
Seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-team All-Pro, 11th-most receptions and receiving yards in NFL history
Steve Smith Sr., WR, Panthers/Ravens
Five-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, 2005 Comeback Player of the Year, eighth-most receiving yards in NFL history
Torry Holt, WR, Rams/Jaguars
Super Bowl XXXIV champion, seven-time Pro Bowler, 2003 First-Team All-Pro, 2006 Second-Team All-Pro, NFL 2000s All-Decade Team
Hines Ward, WR, Steelers
Two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl XL MVP, four-time Pro Bowler, three-time Second-Team All-Pro
Anquan Boldin, WR, Cardinals/Ravens/49ers/Lions
Super Bowl XLVII champion, three-time Pro Bowler, 2003 Offensive Rookie of the Year, 2015 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, ninth-most receptions in NFL history
Vince Wilfork, DT, Patriots/Texans
Two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler, 2012 First-Team All-Pro, three-time Second-Team All-Pro
Robert Mathis, DE, Colts
Super Bowl XLI champion, five-time Pro Bowler, 2013 First-Team All-Pro
Willie Anderson, OT, Bengals/Ravens
Four-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro, 2003 Second-Team All-Pro
Albert Lewis, CB, Chiefs/Raiders
Four-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro
Who made the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023?
In an announcement at NFL Honors on Thursday, nine men were announced for the upcoming class of 2023 inductees. Here’s the list:
Ronde Barber, CB, Buccaneers
Darrelle Revis, CB, Jets/Buccaneers/Patriots/Chiefs
Joe Thomas, OT, Browns
Zach Thomas, LB, Dolphins/Cowboys
DeMarcus Ware, DE, Cowboys/Broncos
Don Coryell (coach/contributor)
Chuck Howley (senior)
Joe Klecko (senior)
Ken Riley (senior)