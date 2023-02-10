Who will be eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024? Andrew Luck, for starters.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 – a group of nine that includes first-ballot selections Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas – will soon be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, but which group of players could follow them in 2024?

A few of the NFL's best players from the late 1990s, 2000s and 2010s will be eligible for immortalization next year as players who retired following the 2018 season will be on the ballot for the first time.

Here's a look at some of the notable candidates with first-year Pro Football Hall of Fame eligibility:

Antonio Gates

One of the most accomplished tight ends in NFL history, Gates ended his career with eight Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro nods. He ranks seventh all-time in career receiving touchdowns (116). Gates spent the entirety of his 16-year career with the Chargers.

Julius Peppers

He won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2002, but Peppers went on to have one of the most impressive NFL careers in recent memory. He made nine Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro three times, appearing in 226 games and registering 159½ sacks. Peppers also ranks second all-time in fumbles forced with 52.

Andrew Luck

Although he's a relative long shot in his first year of eligibility, Luck remains one of the more recognizable names on the list. He was one of the NFL's best quarterbacks before he abruptly retired after just six seasons, making four Pro Bowls and winning Comeback Player of the Year in 2018.

Andrew Luck is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

Haloti Ngata

Ngata was a dominant defensive tackle, racking up five Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro nominations. Over 13 years, Ngata registered 32½ sacks and won Super Bowl 47 with the Ravens.

Brandon Marshall

Marshall made six Pro Bowls and played for six teams during his 13-year career. He ranks in the top 30 all-time in receiving yards (23rd), receiving touchdowns (25th) and receiving yards per game (28th).

Jamaal Charles

Charles had an extremely productive career at running back, yielding two All-Pro nods and making four Pro Bowls. He ranks fifth all-time and first among running backs with a career average of 5.4 yards per rush.

Eric Berry

If he had played a 10th season with the Chiefs, Berry would have added a Super Bowl to the safety's already-impressive résumé that includes five Pro Bowl nods and three All-Pro distinctions, in addition to a Comeback Player of the Year award in 2015.

Phil Dawson

Headlining the special-teamers on their debut ballot, Dawson retired in 2018 with an impressive work history. He made only one Pro Bowl during his 20-year career, but the kicker accounted for 1,847 points and finished ninth in total field goals made (441).

