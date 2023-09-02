Eligible Conn. families to get a one-time $120 payment per child starting Monday

Sep. 1—The families of more than 209,000 children beginning on Monday will receive a one-time benefit of $120 per child as part of a $25.1 million state special food assistance funding package, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Friday.

The supplemental payments will be automatically transferred to the electronic benefit transfer cards of residents enrolled in school free or reduced-price meals programs and receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program, Temporary Family Assistance and Medicaid benefits.

Lamont in a news release said the funding would be distributed by the state Department of Social Services. The new round of funding is the second of three planned distributions expected to help 364,000 children.

In August, $8.8 million was provided to families with day care-enrolled children younger than 6. On Sept. 17, another $11.6 million is slated to be given to 97,000 Connecticut families enrolled in free or reduced meal programs that do not receive other benefits.