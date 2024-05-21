Eliesse Ben Seghir in MVP mode against Nantes

At the origin of three of AS Monaco's four goals during the victory against Les Canaris (4-0), the attacking midfielder trained at the Academy was named man of the match by the red and white fans, just ahead of Wissam Ben Yedder.

He was keen to shine in this last match of the season. Picked by coach Adi Hütter to start on the left of Monaco’s 4-4-2 against Nantes, Eliesse Ben Seghir, it didn’t take long for him to impress. In the 6th minute of play, it was he who initiated the movement which allowed his captain to open the scoring with a good overlap by Krépin Diatta (1-0).

He has come back very well in recent weeks, and had already scored a magnificent goal in Strasbourg! If he stays fit, he could be a very impactful player for us next season.

Adi HütterOn Eliesse Ben Seghir

A penalty won ⛳

Elusive on the attacking front, the #MadeInLaDiagonale playmaker then played to provoke an indisputable penalty against the visitors’ defence, which Mohamed Camara converted (3-0, 24′). But Eliesse was not satisfied, and on a new foray into the opposing camp, he picked out Folarin Balogun, who unfortunately could only hit the base of the post (27′).

Before a top-drawer finish 🌪️

Full of action, activity (6 fouls suffered, 3 recoveries made, 2 crosses, 1 key pass), he would be rewarded on the scoreboard at the hour mark. As he again he got forward against the Nantes defence, our number 7 Monegasque pretended to double back, before turning his opposite number and curling the ball perfectly into the opposite corner (4-0, 61st)! It was a sublime goal, which completed a high-level performance.

Les 4⃣ buts de nos Rouge & Blanc face au @FCNantes depuis le bord du terrain 🔥🎥 4⃣-0️⃣ #ASMFCN pic.twitter.com/UFB7svVKK8 — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) May 19, 2024

Team of the Week in l’Équipe and Mr. MVP 🏆

Already rewarded by a place in the Ligue 1 team of the week, thanks to a rating of 8 in the newspaper, Eliesse Ben Seghir therefore saw double by being voted MVP by you, the Rouge et Blanc fans on the AS Monaco App. He thus won the vote with 42% of the votes, narrowly ahead of Wissam Ben Yedder, who totaled 37%.

Scorer of the opening goal, the latter in fact notched his 118th goal with AS Monaco, becoming only the second top scorer in the Club’s history in Ligue 1 (98). He nevertheless saw the newly-minted Moroccaninternational win his secon MVP trophy of the season. Daghe Eliesse! 👏