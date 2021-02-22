Elias Pettersson with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets

Reuters

A long jumper was reduced to tears when officials mistakenly erased her mark after a leap that could have brought her a gold medal at the Spanish athletics championships on Sunday. Maria Vicente, 19, appeared to have recorded a distance above 6.50 metres with her first leap but the mark was rubbed out by two officials in the pit, who believed she had fouled. Replays showed the Catalan athlete, who won gold in the pentathlon on Friday, had not over-stepped the mark and she was given another attempt after officials recognised their mistake.