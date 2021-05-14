Elias Lindholm with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks

Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Hundreds of athletes, including U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin, participated in a test event at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, as organisers fine-tuned operations and COVID-19 countermeasures with under three months to go before the Tokyo Games. No spectators were present in the stadium, where the Games' opening and closing ceremonies will be held, as Tokyo remains under a state of emergency to tame a rise in coronavirus infections. Despite the state of emergency, organisers have operated more than 11 test events since last month with no reported coronavirus cases resulting from them.