Elias Díaz's game-winning homer
Elias Díaz wins it in the bottom of the 9th with a walk-off, three-run home run to deep left-center field against the D-backs
Gerrit Cole struck out Josh Donaldson with the bases loaded to end the fifth inning and got through the sixth throwing shutout ball, and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 7-1 Saturday for their season-high ninth straight win. Giancarlo Stanton had a two-run double during a five-run fifth and Luke Voit remained red hot as the Yankees moved to 21-5 since dropping three of four at Boston in late July. Bronx-raised Yankees infielder Andrew Velazquez hit his first career homer in the eighth inning, bringing his family in the stands to tears.
Mike Trout spoke to the media Saturday to discuss the toll of his rehab on his mental health and what the future might hold.
ST. PETERSBURG — Tyler Glasnow has the Rays’ attendance problems at Tropicana Field figured out. What has been an issue for most of their 24 seasons, has been gaining importance as the 2027 end of the Tropicana Field lease nears, was spotlighted in recent days by record lows for Rays games, boiled down to one simple sentence from the pitcher as to why fans don’t make it to the domed stadium in ...
Pacquiao is considered one of the all-time greats in boxing and the Filipino legend takes on a hungry Yordenis Ugas in a WBA super welterweight title bout
LaMonte Wade Jr. came through in a pinch with a monster homer in the ninth inning to push the Giants past the A's.
Ella Bruning, the only girl in this year's Little League Baseball World Series and just the 20th to play in competition, helped Texas beat Washington.
Home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi brought a towel to Kevin Gausman and made him wipe his left arm before the bottom of the second inning.
Justin Fields got absolutely hammered high. Watch the illegal hit, but hide the women and children.
Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer sailed through 4 2/3 innings on 78 pitches yet needed 25 to get the final out in the fifth in his team's 4-3 win over the New York Mets.
The Yankees broke out for five runs in the fifth inning on their way to a second straight blow out win vs. the Twins. New York has now won nine straight and is 20 games over .500 for the first time in 2021.
Pacquiao is a -380 favorite at BetMGM, while Ugas is a +300.
It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.
The legendary Filipino faces the Cuban for the WBA welterweight world title after Errol Spence Jr’s eye injury
Peyton Manning knew what he was up against when he came to Winged Foot this week.
Even after the White Sox' thrilling extra-inning win, Tony La Russa beat himself up over the way he handled Craig Kimbrel on Friday.
Saturday’s game between the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers was the worst kind of déjà vu for fans watching.
Before the Mets traded for Javier Baez and Trevor Williams, the Mets and Chicago Cubs were discussing what would've been a massive blockbuster.
Albert Pujols crushes a solo home run out to right-center field to give the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead
The impressive digs come with a special perk.
Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: Boxing Junkie will provide live round-by-round analysis and results on Saturday night.