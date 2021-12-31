Elian Soto, Juan Soto’s brother, sports full Mets gear in new video
Elian Soto, Juan Soto’s younger brother, dons full Mets gear in a workout video posted to his social media.
The caption read: “Are you ready for what’s coming this year?”.
There had been reports that Soto, a Dominican Republic-native, intended to sign with the Mets during MLB’s international signing period, which starts on Jan. 15.
Not much is known about the young phenom, but the outfielder/third baseman does have a sweet lefty swing just like his brother.