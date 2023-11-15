Eliah Drinkwitz tells Josh Heupel ‘we stand on business’

Missouri (8-2, 4-2 SEC) defeated Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC), 36-7, in Week 11 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

SEC Network posted a quote from Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz directed at Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel following the game.

“We stand on business, Josh,” Drinkwitz told Heupel.

Drinkwitz’s remark to Heupel aired on “SEC Inside.”

Saturday’s win was Drinkwitz’s first against Tennessee since becoming the Tigers’ head coach in 2020. He lost to Tennessee and then-head coach Jeremy Pruitt, 35-12, on the field in 2020.

Heupel and Tennessee was victorious, 62-24, at Missouri in 2021 and defeated the Tigers, 66-24, at Neyland Stadium in 2022.

Drinkwitz confronting Heupel postgame can be watched below.

