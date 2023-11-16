Eli Wilson's big goals for MTCS, self still in play entering TSSAA football semifinals

With what little time he has outside of high school football and soccer, Middle Tennessee Christian senior Eli Wilson likes to spend time fishing.

"Not a lot of people know this," said Wilson, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back. "I don't really stick out as a country guy, but I like to put a line in the water. I do it when I have free time. Me and my family go to Canada during the summer and go on a big fishing trip for a week."

Since his MTCS football career began, Wilson has been seeking a Division II-A state championship and to be named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football. He could accomplish both over the next two-and-a-half weeks.

The top-ranked Cougars (10-1) play at Columbia Academy (8-3) in the DII-A state semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner reaches their first BlueCross Bowl in program history.

One of the big reasons the Cougars are in that position is Wilson. The Tennessee Titans Division II-A Mr. Football semifinalist is a two-way standout. He has rushed for a whopping 14.1 yards per carry with 32 total touchdowns in just 10 games. He has 122 carries for 1,720 yards.

As a safety he has 25 tackles and an interception while playing just part time to ensure he's rested and healthy for offense.

"He's a special player," MTCS first-year coach Christian Peterson said. "At safety he shuts down half of the field. At running back, whether he gets the ball or not, all the attention is on him. He's either going to make a play or open up something for someone else to make a play. He's a big-time player."

MTCS senior running back and Mr. Football semifinalist Eli Wilson has more than 1,800 total yards and 32 touchdowns this season.

Other players in the division, including fellow Mr. Football semifinalists, have put up bigger overall numbers, but also have many more touches.

"We've had a lot of blowouts, and there's no sense in me staying in there," said Wilson, who also missed a game and played sparingly in another because of an injury. "And we have other guys that can do it. That's what makes us good. Stats are cool, but my end goal is to win a state championship."

"If you put him and (quarterback Yates Geren) together, they're at 2,600 (rushing) yards and 41 touchdowns," Peterson said. "So if our quarterback wasn't running as much and we let Eli (get those carries), he would be somewhere around that. But having him healthy right now is the important thing."

Wilson is part of a senior-dominated roster who have started or played significantly since they were freshmen. Despite having played for three coaches in four years, they have reached two state quarterfinals and two semifinals.

"Eli has been the lead offensive weapon for us," said Tennessee commitment Jesse Perry, a senior teammate. "He has created a hole even when there isn’t one there for him. It’s been such a honor blocking for that man. He makes my life so much easier. It feels like every time we hand him the ball it’s either a big chunk play or it’s a touchdown."

Wilson has college offers from Tennessee Tech and The University of the South (Sewanee). He could end up as a slot receiver or nickel at the next level.

"He's got the best hands on our team," Peterson said. "A lot of people are interested in him. We're just waiting for the dominos to fall. Whatever school does finally pull the trigger, they're going to be really happy on Saturdays."

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: TSSAA football playoffs: Behind Eli Wilson, MTCS seeking state title