Eli Ricks, Jermaine Burton and Jahmyr Gibbs headline spring game storylines

The annual ‘A-Day’ spring game is set for Saturday and there are plenty of storylines to follow for this game. While many eyes will be on the wide receivers in this game as well as the offensive line, the transfers are going to be the biggest draw.

The addition of Eli Ricks was a massive get for the Crimson Tide as they improve on the back end of the defense. Not to be outdone by new running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Jermaine Burton. The latest addition won’t be suiting up for the scrimmage but Tyler Steen figures to be an integral part of the offense in the trenches.

ESPN recently broke down the top storylines with Alabama’s focus being placed solely on the familiar faces in new places.

Alabama Transfers On Display

Nick Saban has been strategic when it comes to the transfer portal. Instead of going all out, he has utilized it more like the NFL does free agency, targeting specific needs. And, in what should be a surprise to exactly no one, he has landed some of the best players available. Remember LSU All-American cornerback Eli Ricks? He’s at Alabama now, effectively replacing Josh Jobe. How about Georgia Tech All-ACC running back/return specialist Jahmyr Gibbs? He’s at Alabama, too, filling in for Brian Robinson Jr. The Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the CFP National Championship Game. A few weeks later, Saban signed the Bulldogs’ top receiver, Jermaine Burton, who should help make up for the loss of Jameson Williams and John Metchie. — Alex Scarborough

