Eli Rice transfers to Penn State

A Nebraska basketball player has transferred to Penn State for the 2024-25 season. Eli Rice announced the decision on Thursday morning.

Rice appeared in 17 games this past season, averaging 9.8 minutes per game. He averaged 4.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

When Rice signed with the Huskers in November 2022, Hoiberg said he was impressed by the three-star recruit’s talents.

“Eli is a guard with good positional size and length and the versatility to play several positions in our system. He is a good scorer who can make plays for others and rebounds well for his position. Eli has a lot of potential for development, as he played just two years of high school basketball and is young for graduating class. I think his best basketball days are ahead of him.”

Rice joins a Penn State team that finished the 2023-24 season with a 16-17 record and a 9-11 in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions finished 0-1 against the Huskers with a 68-49 loss in Lincoln back in February.

Penn State earns commitment from former Nebraska guard https://t.co/Yi4cjwHA8p pic.twitter.com/ESiWH9w1Wy — Nittany Lions Wire (@NittanyLionWire) April 18, 2024

