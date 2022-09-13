Eli reminds Peyton on Manningcast that Colts cut him: 'Thank you for pointing that out'

Brothers. Gotta love 'em.

On Monday night's ManningCast, Russell Wilson was booed when he returned to Seattle as the Broncos QB. Former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe, who was on the broadcast in the fourth quarter, asked Peyton Manning if he remembered the reception he got from Colts fans when he returned to Indianapolis in a Denver uniform.

Eli interjected.

"He was cut," Eli said. "He was cut. That was different."

Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck (12) and Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning (18) meet on the field after the Bronco's 39-33 loss to Colts on October 20, 2013, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Peyton started to say he didn't remember many boos, then listens to his brother's remark.

"Thank you for pointing that out, (Eli)," he said.

For what it's worth, Peyton got a warm welcome from Colts fans in his return to town on Oct. 20, 2013. The team showed a video tribute before the game. After warming up, the franchise legend acknowledged the crowd by touching his heart and saying "thank you."

Then Andrew Luck and the Colts proceeded to beat Manning and the Broncos, 39-33.

