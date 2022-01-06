Are Eli, Peyton Manning angling to buy an NFL team?

Former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl MVP, Eli Manning, was plenty successful on the field during his time with the Giants.

Manning’s post-playing career has been no different as Eli hasn’t missed a beat, moving into a role with the Giants as well as his shows, “The Eli Manning Show,” “Eli’s Places” and, of course, “The Manningcast” on ESPN.

Between the two brothers, they are responsible for four Super Bowls. Peyton is also already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Eli is likely headed there.

Because of their success on the field, both brothers were paid graciously for their services during their careers and now, are staying plenty busy and surely not missing a beat moneywise due to their spots on numerous commercials and shows on ESPN+ and more.

The Manning brothers were not ones to take pay cuts during their careers and did plenty of endorsements when the opportunities presented themselves. There may have been a reason for that. It may also be the same reason that both Peyton and Eli have stayed so busy during their retirement from the NFL.

.@AlbertBreer told @dpshow that part of the reason that Peyton Manning and Eli Manning never took less money on contracts to help spread more money for their teammates is because the Manning family has had an eye on owning an NFL team and have been building the capital to do so. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2022

Here's the video of what @AlbertBreer said, specifically mentioning the #Broncos as a possible option.pic.twitter.com/WA3J6bntTE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2022

Between Eli, Peyton and their father, Archie Manning, the Manning’s may very well be the most successful NFL family. Putting together a bid to own part of an NFL franchise certainly fits the mold as such a football family.

While it’s hard to speculate what franchise may become available to a potential new ownership for the Manning’s to get stake in, they obviously have links to the Giants, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Archie also played for the Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings. However, he is most well-known for his time with the Saints organization.

The Manning brothers will likely take on media opportunities in the coming years since it comes so natural to them. While they surely enjoy their time that they are putting in to their off the field endeavors, the money may be the motivation to help their family achieve their ultimate goal of one day being a part of an NFL franchise’s ownership team.

