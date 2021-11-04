Eli Mitchell, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams all miss 1st Week 9 practice

The 49ers and Cardinals are both dealing with significant injury problems going into Week 9. San Francisco’s health woes are highlighted in the trio of offensive starters missing to open their week of practice.

On the other hand, they’ll get healthier with a couple players due to come off injured reserve.

This will be an important week to follow practice reports closely because even small bits of news will be significant with the importance of the players potentially in or out.

Did not participate

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib)

WR Deebo Samuel (calf)

DB Jimmie Ward (quadricep)

T Trent Williams (ankle)

There’s nothing particularly surprising here. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has indicated the team will take it easy with Mitchell who injured his ribs in last Sunday’s win over the Bears, Samuel who aggravated the calf injury that limited him in Week 8 practices, and Williams who is still dealing with an ankle sprain. The bigger deal will be how if/how much each of them practices during the week, and Shanahan seems optimistic about each of them to start Week 9.

Full participation

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion)

DL Dee Ford (concussion)

LB Marcell Harris (thumb)

Great news here for San Francisco with Al-Shaair and Ford both clearing concussion protocol. They were absent from the 49ers’ win in Chicago after suffering head injuries in Week 7. Harris has been playing with a club on his hand after undergoing surgery on his thumb.

Not listed

TE George Kittle (calf)

K Robbie Gould (groin)

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee)

All three players are still officially on injured lists but had their practice windows opened Wednesday which allows them to participate in practice without occupying a roster spot. Kittle and Gould are expected to come off injured reserve this week. Wilson could need more time as he returns from the physically unable to perform list.

