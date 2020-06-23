Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning was selected as the 2020 Good Guy Award winner by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Manning, who retired this offseason, was praised for his dealings with local and national media during his career.

He becomes the 16th recipient of the award and the second player from Giants’ franchise to win it, joining Tiki Barber (2006).

Other nominees for the Good Guy Award were recently retired Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, former Chargers/now Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, Broncos safety Justin Simmons and recently retired 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley.

The Good Guy Award is awarded to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. The award has been presented annually by the PFWA since 2005.

Eli Manning wins PFWA’s Good Guy Award originally appeared on Pro Football Talk