Vanessa Bryant awarded $16M in damages over photos from Kobe's crash site

Eli Manning visited Penn State football practice

Kevin McGuire
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Penn State Nittany Lions
    Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eli Manning
    Eli Manning
    American football player, quarterback
  • Peyton Manning
    Peyton Manning
    Retired American football quarterback
  • Archie Manning
    Archie Manning
    American football player
  • Saquon Barkley
    Saquon Barkley
    American football running back
  • Sean Clifford
    QB, Penn State University

It’s not every day that a Super Bowl MVP pays a visit to a Penn State practice, but it happened on Thursday.

We don’t know if he shared any stories about Saquon Barkley, but we can imagine Eli Manning didn’t stop by Penn State’s football facilities without sharing some gossip. That’s right, Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the New York Giants, paid a visit to Penn State’s campus to check out football practice and speak with the team.

Naturally, Manning’s visit was most appreciated by the quarterbacks on the team, including sixth-year senior Sean Clifford.

Clifford previously worked at the Manning Passing Academy, which is run by the entire Manning family including Eli, Peyton Manning, and Archie Manning.

As for any dirt on Barkley, we can only imagine Eli had a few stories to share with the current batch of Nittany Lions.

Game-by-game predictions for Penn State football in 2022

