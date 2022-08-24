Eli Manning visited Penn State football practice

It’s not every day that a Super Bowl MVP pays a visit to a Penn State practice, but it happened on Thursday.

We don’t know if he shared any stories about Saquon Barkley, but we can imagine Eli Manning didn’t stop by Penn State’s football facilities without sharing some gossip. That’s right, Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the New York Giants, paid a visit to Penn State’s campus to check out football practice and speak with the team.

Naturally, Manning’s visit was most appreciated by the quarterbacks on the team, including sixth-year senior Sean Clifford.

Great to reunite with @EliManning today and awesome to hear him speak to our team! pic.twitter.com/prPVu1seCJ — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) August 24, 2022

Clifford previously worked at the Manning Passing Academy, which is run by the entire Manning family including Eli, Peyton Manning, and Archie Manning.

As for any dirt on Barkley, we can only imagine Eli had a few stories to share with the current batch of Nittany Lions.

