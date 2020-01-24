Eli Manning treads lightly in response to Tom Brady's Super Bowl tweet

Eli Manning knows better than to take pot shots at the GOAT.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady congratulated Manning on his retirement Friday with a playful reference to the two Super Bowls Manning's New York Giants won at the Patriots' expense.

Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn't won any Super Bowls. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Manning was asked about Brady's tweet Friday at his retirement press conference and how it felt to hand the Patriots legend two of the biggest losses of his career.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Here's his perfectly diplomatic response:

I've been around Tom a number of times and see how competitive he is. We joke around a little bit, but I think it's not real funny to him.

Something tells us Eli is right.

Manning did admit New York's Super Bowl wins over New England in the 2007 and 2011 seasons were two of the greatest wins of his career.

"Both of them two-minute drives to go down there and win it, one against an undefeated team (in 2007) that hadn't lost all year," Manning said. "So, I think those are special."

But the longtime Giants quarterback was hesitant to paint those victories as him triumphing over Brady.

"Everybody wants to make it me versus Tom Brady. It's the Giants versus the Patriots," Manning said. "The defense was outstanding, guys made plays. David Tyree, Mario Manningham, Plaxico Burress in the corner of the end zone ... You just cherish those moments."

Story continues

Brady obviously feels very differently -- he's said on several occasions those two losses will always haunt him -- and Manning knows better than to rub salt in the wound.

Click here to listen and subscribe to Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast:

Eli Manning treads lightly in response to Tom Brady's Super Bowl tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston