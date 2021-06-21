Eli Manning throws slight jab at Tom Brady with Super Bowl joke

Two of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl losses came from Eli Manning.

The former New York Giants quarterback carries two rings from his NFL career and they were both in wild wins against the New England Patriots. Brady, who now has seven Super Bowl wins, took a really long time to get over the losses — especially the 2007 defeat that couldn’t cap off the perfect season.

Manning understands this and it gave him the ideal opportunity to poke fun at Brady for the losses. During the Giants’ Father’s Day video, Manning had some fun with dad jokes while speaking with Shaun O’Hara.

“What is Tom Brady’s favorite wine (whine)?” Manning asked. “I can’t beat the Giants!”

Ultimately, Brad has seven rings and gets the last laugh.

