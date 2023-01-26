Eli Manning teaches Demario Davis how to rip ‘Peyton’ in half in Pro Bowl commercial

The sibling rivalry between Peyton Manning (AFC) and Eli Manning (NFC) continues as the brothers prepare to coach against each other in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games next week.

After arguing over which conference is better in their first commercial for this year’s Pro Bowl and recreating a viral meme scene from Zoolander, Eli and Peyton are back with another funny commercial promoting the all-star flag football game.

Well, Eli’s back, joined by a stand-in Peyton.

In the new commercial, Eli has put a picture of Peyton’s face over a tackling dummy to use as an example of how to rip a flag. Eli tells New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to “grip it and rip it.”

Davis does so, ripping Peyton (the tackling dummy) in half.

“Too much rip?” Davis asks.

“No, that’s perfect,” a shocked Eli replies.

Then, of course, the zinger: “Wonder if we can get Peyton in the game?”

This year’s flag football Pro Bowl game will air on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD on Sunday, Feb. 5.

