Eli Manning talks Giants 'great opportunity' to get back to playoffs: 'I think it's time'

Eli Manning during retirement announcement

Giants legend Eli Manning can’t help staying engaged with the only team he played for in the NFL, even after retirement. And he believes they’re primed for a playoff push.

“I think it’s time to obviously get back to the playoffs,” he told Kevin Clark on The Ringer’s Slow News Day. “I think they have a great opportunity. Coach Judge, what he’s done and kinda changing the culture there. He’s a tough coach and the players are buying in. It’s been exciting to see that.

"I think with Daniel Jones, second year within the same offense and putting some players around him, he’ll make great strides. So I think they have a great opportunity to check that box.”

Manning has been at Giants camp to watch his former protégé in Jones work with new faces like Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, though it’s been on a limited basis due to injuries. But alongside others like Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard, the Giants and Jones have all they need to be a lethal offense in 2021.

But Manning can’t worry too much about that. He’s got a new gig himself that he needs to get prepared for.

ESPN's Monday Night Football will now feature Manning and his older brother, Peyton, on an alternate broadcast. Their first game will be Ravens-Raiders in Las Vegas on Sept. 13.

“It’s going to be fun,” Manning acknowledged. “We’ve been watching some film on Raiders-Ravens and talking with him, preparing for the different experiences of first games, of new stadiums you’re playing in. Going over different topics. We don’t want it to be too scripted. We want the play to be the entertainment.”



And when he’s not in East Rutherford with the Giants or prepping his analysis for MNF, Manning is a family man. Whether that’s teaching his signature “Manning Face” to his son, Charlie, or being an assistant basketball coach to his oldest daughter, Ava, he’s spending time with those who matter most.



And yes, Manning admits that coaching youth girls’ basketball is pretty hard.

“The girls will not remember the play,” he said. “We only had one play and they could not figure it out. Don’t get too frustrated. They’re not going to listen very often.”