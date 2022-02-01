Eli Manning can’t resist poking fun at Tom Brady following retirement announcement

After several days of speculation, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

Understandably, the football world came out in force to wish Brady — arguably the greatest of all-time — well. That includes his friend and retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

But in typical Manning fashion, Eli had to have a little fun with it.

Congrats on your retirement Tom. pic.twitter.com/uXvRMO1BhE — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 1, 2022

Manning, of course, led the Giants to Super Bowl wins in 2007 and 2011 — both of those over Brady and the New England Patriots. In each instance, Manning was named the game’s MVP, totaling 551 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

For Manning, this is the second such congratulations video he’s put out in the span of a week. Eli previously released one for Pittsburgh Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger.

