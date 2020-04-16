Several NFL players are making generous donations to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Eli Manning may have donated the best item.

Manning announced that he’s giving away the Corvette he received for winning Super Bowl MVP after the 2011 season as an auction item for the All-In Challenge, which has already raised more than $5 million for organizations that provide food to the needy.

“I will actually come and hand-deliver this to whoever wins it, we’ll get to hang out for a little bit, chat, I’ll get to meet your friends and family, maybe we’ll go out to lunch and maybe I’ll teach you how to handle this bad boy,” Manning says in a video promoting the All-In Challenge.

Other items up for auction include golf and dinner with Peyton Manning, a workout with Saquon Barkley and an invitation to attend the Buccaneers’ home opener and hang out with Tom Brady afterward and receive his game-worn jersey and cleats.

Eli Manning’s Super Bowl MVP car among NFL items being sold for COVID-19 relief originally appeared on Pro Football Talk