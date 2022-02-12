Eli Manning shares jokes with photo of Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf

In this article:

Eli Manning is great at beating Tom Brady in the Super Bowl and cracking jokes on Twitter.

Here’s what the former Giants quarterback shared last night, along with fellow Ole Miss product, Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Ole Miss representing. I almost wore the same outfit as DK. That would have been embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/4a1UVzmPfV — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 12, 2022

In related news, Metcalf says he won’t be watching the Super Bowl tomorrow.

List