Eli Manning says Giants' pair of Super Bowl wins 'still bothers' Tom Brady

Tom Brady/Eli Manning

Eli Manning isn't one to bring it up, but Tom Brady reaching the Super Bowl yet again forces the conversation to return.

"Mr. Manning, how does it feel to have beaten possibly the greatest to ever do it twice in two tries in the big game?"

Brady is heading to his 10th career Super Bowl, this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So Manning, once again, was asked how he feels about the situation.

And while it isn't a big deal that his two rings came against Brady, Manning said it still bothers the former Patriot just a tad.

"It’s one of those things, it’s not something I ever say or ever think a lot about,’’ Manning told The New York Post's Paul Schwartz. “I’ve been around Tom numerous times, and I’ve never brought up a Super Bowl or our games versus them. He actually brings it up. It still bothers him a little bit, especially the ’07 one when they had the chance to go down as the greatest team of all time.

“But I don’t have any bragging rights with Tom. This is his 10th Super Bowl, and I’m so impressed with his whole career.’’

Of course, that 2007 season was the Giants' miraculous upset of the undefeated Pats in the Super Bowl. That would sting any player who just missed that mark, even one with six Super Bowl rings.

Either way, Brady has a chance to collect his seventh title, with a different team this time, in a career that has truly been a marvel to witness.

But even though Manning might not say bragging rights are there, every Giants fan thanks No. 10 for winning those two games so they can brag for him.



