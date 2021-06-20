Eli Manning roasts Tom Brady with predictable Super Bowl joke

Eli Manning roasts Tom Brady with predictable joke originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

No matter how many championships Tom Brady wins, he'll never live down his two Super Bowl losses to Eli Manning and the New York Giants.

The New England Patriots' 2007 Super Bowl loss that ended their bid for a perfect season, in particular, continues to haunt Brady to this day. The former Patriots signal-caller even said he'd give up two of his Super Bowl rings if it meant going 19-0 that season.

Manning has taken every opportunity to roast Brady for coming up short in Super Bowl 42 and Super Bowl 46. His latest jab at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB came in a "Dad Jokes" video with ex-Giants center and NFL Network analyst Shaun O'Hara.

"What is Tom Brady's favorite wine?" Manning asked. "I can't beat the Giants!"

"Can't throw it and catch it," O'Hara replied, referring to Gisele Bundchen's infamous statement after Super Bowl 46.

Got 'em.

Brady is coming off his seventh Super Bowl title, so he likely won't lose much sleep over Manning's latest razz. Of course, that won't keep Manning from giving Brady frequent reminders of those devastating losses.