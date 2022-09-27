Eli Manning rips Russell Wilson on Monday Night Football broadcast

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks are an unqualified mess. Their defense is one of the worst in the league and they’re lucky to not be 0-3 heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Detroit Lions, of which they’re underdogs by almost a touchdown.

On the bright side, their ex isn’t doing much better. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have also struggled this year, despite having a 2-1 record. Wilson has only thrown two touchdown passes in three games and his 45.2 QBR ranks No. 21 in the NFL, well below Geno Smith. Now he’s getting dunked on by Eli Manning on Monday Night Football. Observe.

"They should've paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell [Wilson]." Eli Manning 💀💀💀💀

pic.twitter.com/YoF9UWNniP — PFF (@PFF) September 27, 2022

