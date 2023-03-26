Eli Manning repeatedly trolls Daniel Jones at NJ women’s event

Some say New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is eerily similar to his predecessor, Eli Manning. In mannerisms and demeanor, that is.

That was on display as the two visited Manasquan High School this week to meet with a group of female flag football players. They ran some drills, talked football, and answered some personal questions from the attendees at the clinic.

Manning, of course, had fun with the event and it was at Jones’ expense.

From Andrew Mills at NJ Advance Media:

When asked about the importance of education, he jumped on the question first: “I went to Ole’ Miss,” Manning said. “Daniel here couldn’t get in, so he ended up at Duke.” How do you keep focus after messing up? “I’ll let Daniel handle that one, he has a lot more experience with that,” Manning quipped.

When asked who his favorite football player was growing up, Eli didn’t let Jones answer.

“If you say Peyton, I’ll punch you in the face!” Eli joked.

As the father of three daughters and a son, Manning is all about promoting the sport of flag football.

“Look, flag football is not just a starting point to lead into tackle,” Manning said. “It’s a great game that girls and boys can all play and [it provides] an opportunity to go on. Hopefully, it becomes a college sport. They are maybe going into the Olympics in ’28.

“As a dad, as a fan of sports, it’s a great way to get more people involved in football, and find a different way. It doesn’t have to be tackle. Flag football is an awesome sport.”

