Eli Manning rejoins Giants organization; Date set for number retirement

Danny Abriano
2 min read
Eli Manning during retirement announcement

Giants legend Eli Manning, who retired after the 2019 season, has rejoined the team in a role that will include business operations and fan engagement initiatives, the team announced Monday.

Additionally, Manning will be inducted into the Giants' Ring of Honor and have his No. 10 retired on Sept. 26 when the team faces the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium.

"For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office,” Giants president and CEO John Mara said in a press release. “Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we’re thrilled to welcome him back."

"We are proud Eli was our quarterback for so many years and now look forward to his next chapter as a Giant,” said Giants chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch. “Eli is the ultimate team player and will be a huge addition to the organization as we continue to elevate and strengthen our business operation."

Said Manning about his new role:

"After not being able to come back in the facility for a full year, to finally see my former teammates and the individuals I’ve spent the past 16 years with – like the trainers and equipment guys, video, scouting, management, owners – it’s incredibly exciting to be back. Staying involved with this organization is very important to me. I love the organization, love the Giants and the fans, and so I want to do anything possible to help them out and be a part of it.

"I’m willing to do anything. But I’m focused on the business side with corporate partners and on community relations, which was always so important to me while I was playing here and is something, I’ve placed a high priority on throughout my life. I’m looking forward to seeing where I can make the most impact in helping the Giants achieve their business and community goals."

Added Manning about his jersey retirement and Ring of Honor induction:

"It’s a great honor and just an unbelievable feeling. I don’t know what the emotions will be that day. I know they’ll be high, though. To have that feeling and that final goodbye, a true goodbye to the fans, and to thank them for supporting me during my 16 seasons here, it’s going to be special.

"I think it’s an opportunity for me to thank everybody here – teammates, coaches and the organization – for believing in me, for bringing me to New York and for giving me a chance to have success. It’ll be an awesome day to be here and a great celebration."

