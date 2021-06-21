Eli Manning rejoins Giants in ‘business operations and fan engagement’ role

Eli Manning is back with the New York Giants. We repeat, Eli Manning is back with the New York Giants.

The Giants announced on Monday that Manning has rejoined the organization in a unique role. Team co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch are calling it the “business operations and fan engagement” role.

“For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office,” said Mara. “Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we’re thrilled to welcome him back.”

“We are proud Eli was our quarterback for so many years and now look forward to his next chapter as a Giant,” said Tisch. “Eli is the ultimate team player and will be a huge addition to the organization as we continue to elevate and strengthen our business operation.”

After a year away from the team due to COVID-19, Manning is excited to return in his new role.

“After not being able to come back in the facility for a full year, to finally see my former teammates and the individuals I’ve spent the past 16 years with – like the trainers and equipment guys, video, scouting, management, owners – it’s incredibly exciting to be back,” Manning said. “Staying involved with this organization is very important to me. I love the organization, love the Giants and the fans, and so I want to do anything possible to help them out and be a part of it.” Manning’s new role will include several assignments.

“I’m willing to do anything. But I’m focused on the business side with corporate partners and on community relations, which was always so important to me while I was playing here and is something, I’ve placed a high priority on throughout my life. I’m looking forward to seeing where I can make the most impact in helping the Giants achieve their business and community goals.”

In addition to his new job with the team, it was also announced that Manning will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor and have his No. 10 jersey retired, which the team had originally scheduled to happen last year.

“It’s a great honor and just an unbelievable feeling,” Manning said. “I don’t know what the emotions will be that day. I know they’ll be high, though. To have that feeling and that final goodbye, a true goodbye to the fans, and to thank them for supporting me during my 16 seasons here, it’s going to be special. I think it’s an opportunity for me to thank everybody here – teammates, coaches and the organization – for believing in me, for bringing me to New York and for giving me a chance to have success. It’ll be an awesome day to be here and a great celebration.”

Manning’s official induction and jersey retirement will happen on Sunday, September 26 when the Giants host the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.