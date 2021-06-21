Eli Manning to rejoin Giants in business role, have jersey retired by organization

The day is almost here.

The New York Giants will official retire Eli Manning's No. 10 jersey on Sept. 26 during during Big Blue's 1 p.m. ET game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. They will also induct the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback into the organization's Ring of Honor, the team announced Monday in a release.

During the Giants' two surprising Super Bowl runs led by Manning, only one win came at MetLife Stadium. That was a first-round win in 2012 against the Falcons.

Manning will also rejoin the organization in off-field business and fan engagement role, the team announced Monday.

"For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office," Giants president John Mara said in the release. "Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we're thrilled to welcome him back."

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) waves to the fans as he exits the field at MetLife Stadium for possibly the last time in his career. The Eagles defeat the Giants, 34-17, on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford.

The Giants' Sept. 26 game comes in Week 3 and will be the Giants second home game of the season. They open at home against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 12.

"After not being able to come back in the facility for a full year, to finally see my former teammates and the individuals I've spent the past 16 years with – like the trainers and equipment guys, video, scouting, management, owners – it's incredibly exciting to be back," Manning said in the release. "Staying involved with this organization is very important to me. I love the organization, love the Giants and the fans, and so I want to do anything possible to help them out and be a part of it." Manning's new role will include several assignments.

"I'm willing to do anything. But I'm focused on the business side with corporate partners and on community relations, which was always so important to me while I was playing here and is something, I've placed a high priority on throughout my life. I'm looking forward to seeing where I can make the most impact in helping the Giants achieve their business and community goals."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Eli Manning to rejoin Giants in business role, have jersey retired