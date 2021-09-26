Eli Manning reflects on his final farewell to Giants fans | New York Giants

Reuters
The Seattle-bound Empire Builder train had about 141 passengers and 16 crew aboard when eight cars derailed near the town of Joplin at about 4 p.m. MDT (2200 GMT), Amtrak said in a statement. A social media user posted photos of train cars on their side after the incident and other damaged train cars. Amtrak said Empire Builder trains originating on Saturday are canceled between Minot, North Dakota, and Shelby, Montana, while on Sunday the westbound Empire Builder train will terminate in Minneapolis and an eastbound Empire Builder train will originate in Minneapolis.