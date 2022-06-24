Eli Manning reacts to Arch Manning committing to Texas Longhorns
Former quarterback Eli Manning reacts to Arch Manning committing to Texas Longhorns. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Former quarterback Eli Manning reacts to Arch Manning committing to Texas Longhorns. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The class of 2023 top-rated recruit comes to Austin from football royalty- being the nephew of NFL legendary quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and the grandson of Archie Manning.
Arch Manning commits to Texas Longhorns
The NFL has, as it always does, filed paperwork aimed at forcing the claims made against it to the league’s in-house arbitration system, better known in these parts as a secret, rigged kangaroo court. Close inspection of the 25-page memorandum of law filed by the NFL earlier this week in the case filed by by [more]
The Jaguars had a lost 2021. That included Trevor Lawrence.
The only way to win in the SEC is to be better than Alabama and Georgia. The easiest way to do that is to have better players. In Manning, at least according to scouts, Texas will have that.
The "Arch Effect" is starting to take place.
The Blackhawks are expected to name Luke Richardson their next head coach. Here's an overview of his background, what type of coach he is and his leadership style.
After a night of inactivity in the 2022 NBA Draft, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens detailed the team's thinking behind standing pat.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss 5-star QB Arch Manning’s commitment to Texas, and what it means for the Longhorns future as they move into the SEC. Hear the full conversation on the College Football Enquirer. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Chicago police took Matt Adams into custody Thursday after a search of his car found a high-capacity magazine, metal-piercing bullets and a weapon.
Edge rusher Rashan Gary has steadily increased his playing time and production over three seasons in the NFL and that made a decision on exercising his fifth-year option an easy one for the Packers this offseason. The Packers picked up the option, which guarantees Gary’s $10.892 million salary for the 2023 season. A longer extension [more]
Hugh McElhenny was one of the NFL's early stars.
Arch Manning's commitment to Texas is a boost to the Longhorns but his success isn't guaranteed when you look at the last 20 top QB recruits.
Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie, is set to continue his family's football legacy after committing to the University of Texas.
Kenny Pickett became the final 2022 first-round pick to sign after agreeing to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
‘Rise’ begins streaming June 24 exclusively on Disney+.
Arik Armstead had praise for both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance and is excited about the future at the quarterback position.
With so much focus on the status of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, another high-profile NFL player also is poised to be suspended under the Personal Conduct Policy. Per a league source, Saints running back Alvin Kamara is bracing for a suspension of at least six weeks. The only question is when the suspension will be [more]
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died Wednesday, and his family was already trying to quell the rumors about what happened to the 26-year-old.
Mike Tomlin explains what happened on that fateful play