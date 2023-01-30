Eli Manning previews Super Bowl LVII and Pro Bowl Games on 'NFL Now'

AFP

Noel Le Graet, the scandal-hit president of the French Football Federation under investigation for sexual harassment, "no longer has the necessary legitimacy to run and represent French football", according to a report into governance failings at the body seen by AFP on Monday."Considering his conduct towards women, his public comments and the governance failings of the FFF, Mr Le Graet no longer has the necessary legitimacy to run and represent French football," the report said, adding that the