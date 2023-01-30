Eli Manning previews Super Bowl LVII and Pro Bowl Games on 'NFL Now'
Former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning previews upcoming Super Bowl LVII and the Pro Bowl Games on "NFL Now".
Was Tyrann Mathieu a good free agent signing? He played almost every snap and led the team in takeaways, but there are some flaws to talk about on his Saints report card:
The NFL has set the salary cap for 2023 and the Rams are projected to be over the limit by a lot
The NFL Playoffs are underway and the distribution of the Lombardi Trophy is only two weeks away. Lets take a look at which teams have the most money to spend come March.
FOX5's Jennifer Williams caught up with New York Giants legend Eli Manning to talk about the season Big Blue just had, and the big decisions they must make for the season ahead.
49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is expected to be named the next head coach of the Houston Texans in the next few days.
Super Bowl LVII will feature a much-anticipated showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs and early ticket prices indicate fans will have to drop thousands of dollars to get into State Farm Stadium.
Here's all the info you need to watch Super Bowl LVII.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
Brock Purdy's late-season magic ended Sunday with an elbow injury. Here's what the NFL media are saying about Purdy and his future with the 49ers.
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
Head coach Zac Taylor came and embraced him and let him cry into his shoulder. For Ossai, the support meant the world, but he also still thought he had let the Bengals' world down.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
The NFL is lucky the sequence didn't play a direct impact on the outcome of the game.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]
The 49ers reportedly are hoping Brock Purdy didn't sustain a ruptured UCL in his right elbow.
Here is a breakdown of the 49ers' scheduled free agents after the 2022 season comes to a close.
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.