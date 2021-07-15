Eli Manning pokes fun at brother Peyton for awful All-Star Game first pitch

Peyton Manning was called upon to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the MLB All-Star Game in Denver on Tuesday night.

It did not go well.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer wound up and made everything look good before drilling the baseball into the ground and one-hopping the catcher far outside.

The first pitch of tonight's All-Star Game was thrown by none other than the legend himself, Peyton Manning 🏈 pic.twitter.com/LYcl23Xskc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 14, 2021

It was far from the worst first pitch we’ve ever seen, but those in Manning’s circle didn’t care — they were coming for him.

Manning was ribbed for the throw from every angle. Former teammates, NFL announcers, beat writers, friends and even family jumped at the opportunity to poke fun.

And yes, that includes his brother Eli, who you knew wouldn’t be able to resist teasing Peyton.