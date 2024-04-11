Eli Manning playfully taunts Patrick Mahomes with Gotham FC championship ring

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have more in common than just football.

Both have business ventures that extend to a variety of industries, and both have a vested interest in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Mahomes’ wife is a former soccer player and the two share an investment stake in both Sporting KC (MLS) and the Kansas City Current (MWSL). The Current joined the NWSL in 2022 as an expansion team post-pandemic and the Mahomes’ joined the ownership group in 2023.

Manning has an ownership stake in Gotham FC, formerly Sky Blue FC, of the NWSL, something he began in 2022. Gotham FC has been around for some time under alternate names and was a founding member of the NWSL in 2013.

Finally, in November 2023, Gotham FC won its first NWSL Championship.

Gotham FC’s 20424 home opener is April 14 against the Current, so Eli couldn’t resist playing taunting Mahomes ahead of the opener.

Hey @patrickmahomes, I added a new ring to my collection thanks to my @gothamfc. Come see it up close this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/nAeVD1CF7X — Eli Manning (@EliManning) April 10, 2024

“Hey, Mahomes. You may have one more of these than me, but do you have one of these? I don’t think so,” Manning said. “See you at the home opener April 14th. Let’s go, Gotham!”

Sunday’s home opener will be fun to watch, and the banter between Manning and Mahomes will be in jest, both wanting nothing more than to promote and support the teams they own.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire