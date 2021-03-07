Eli Manning and Pat Shurmur upbeat after win
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Eli Manning led the Giants to a 27-23 victory, after coming from behind to beat the 49ers on Monday night.
Eli Manning led the Giants to a 27-23 victory, after coming from behind to beat the 49ers on Monday night.
The DNL panel discusses Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey's comments that Odell Beckham Jr. aids to Eli Manning's overall success.
While Ely Gold Royalties Inc. ( CVE:ELY ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly...
SNY's Sports Betting Analyst Jay Sinatra gives out the chalk and the dog treats after NFL Week 10, which was a rough week for our expert!
The NFL’s investigation of the Washington Football Team has created much speculation as to its conclusions and implications. On Friday morning, it has sparked a skirmish regarding a reported recommendation and the league’s denial of it. According to 106.7 The Fan in D.C., the NFL’s 130-page report recommends that owner Daniel Snyder be forced to [more]
As Washington owner Daniel Snyder waits to learn his fate with the NFL as a result of an investigation into the culture of the organization and his own alleged involvement in it, Snyder could be trying to use social media to boost his case. Via Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, someone has purchased Facebook [more]
The Seattle man’s online musings about the president caught the FBI’s attention last fall.
JJ and James break down who they think will be the better bet in Week 12's Sunday night matchup between the 49ers and Green Bay Packers.
Investors got a reprieve on Friday, and it'll give them one last chance to get a key thing done.
Whatever happens with Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans ought to consider signing QB Alex Smith in free agency.
With reports of Giants linemen Will Hernandez and Damon Harrison fighting at mini-camp, how does it affect the team?
Hayden Winks analyzes what type of players the Browns are searching for on offense and defense this offseason. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)
The Pacers guard posted one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history on Wednesday.
Let's look at some potential trades to consider now that we're headed into the NBA All-Star Break.
Did Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier overreact?
Barcelona cranked up the pressure on Sunday's Madrid derby by beating Osasuna 2-0 on Saturday night to edge two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
The Cleveland forward would be an excellent addition to the Celtics' roster.
Adam Silver is playing the strict dean in Atlanta this weekend.
The freedom to just play and not be burdened by the ancillary things, to raising the ceiling of a team compared to the responsibility of ensuring the bottom doesn’t fall out of the floor, shouldn’t be criticized as much as acknowledged as a special space.
In the aftermath of completing the first unbeaten regular season in school history last week, Mark Few likened what top-ranked Gonzaga has accomplished so far to running a long-distance race. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 when the season began. Two more wins next week at the WCC tournament in Las Vegas and the Bulldogs will join even more select company with the NCAA Tournament on the horizon.
Bryson DeChambeau didn't drive the green, but he still put on a show by taking a mind-boggling aggressive line Saturday at Bay Hill.